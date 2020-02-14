Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 13: Srishti Is Angry With Karan

The episode on Friday, February 14 began with Karan recalling Sarla’s slap while he was sitting outside his house. Rishab tried to console him. Karan got worried thinking about what will happen in the court the next day. Sristy came to the spot angrily, Rishab tried to intervene, but Karan asked him to go inside and that he will handle her. Sristy asked Karan why he broke his promise.

Police inspector asked the driver to go faster. Because of the accident, everyone lost consciousness except Preeta. She tried to take help by stopping the vehicles. Preeta stopped one vehicle that time Police inspector came got into to conscious and he gets into that vehicle and asks them to take them to the hospital. Preeta said his team members too were injured but he did not listen to her and went from there.

While going, Karan asked how everyone got injured. Preeta told him about the accident and said how one lady constable helped her but the Police inspector was so selfish that he left from there leaving his team members. And she also said that she saw the truck driver at the accident spot only. Karan’s bike stopped because of no petrol. Preeta said he was dumbo that is why he did not check the petrol. He said that she spoke a lot. She said because of him now they were standing on the road instead of following the truck driver. He went from there to take help and meet his fans. He asks his fans to give their car because he had to reach somewhere urgently.

Karan got to know that it was Valentine’s Day and one flower vendor requested him to buy flowers from him. Karan came to Preeta with the car and said that he is Karan Luthra and he could do anything. Preeta got inside the car and was surprised seeing balloons, teddy bear and flower bouquet in the car. Karan and Preeta stare at each other and with this, the episode ended.

