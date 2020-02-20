'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 19: Truck Driver Ties Karan To A Chair

The February 19 episode began with Sarla crying and saying that she failed as a mother and was not able to save Preeta. Beeji consoled her and said that Sarla would do anything for her daughters and Sarla tried every possible way to save Preeta. Sarla said that she did not try much that is why she was not able to save Preeta.

Janki said that even God will not separate Preeta from Sarla so she asks her to believe in God. She also said that God will bring Preeta back to her. The trucker driver's friends tied Karan to the chair. Preeta asked him who told him to do all this. The trucker said he will not answer her and asked her to stay silent otherwise he will kill her, which he failed to do last time. Karan scolded the truck driver and asked the driver to untie him. The truck driver and his friends tied both Karan and Preeta with a single rope because they had only one rope.

The truck driver told his friends that they have to kill Preeta and asked them to untie her. Preeta asked them to untie Karan too, but they dragged her and she hit them and asked the truck driver to untie Karan otherwise she will not hesitate to kill him because she was already accused of attempted murder. The truck driver asked his friend to untie Karan and Karan hits everyone.

The police inspector called the lady constable and asked her to bring Preeta to the police station in two hours otherwise he will give a report of Preeta’s escape. The lady constable agreed to bring Preeta. When the truck driver tried to hurt Karan, Preeta saved Karan by hitting the truck driver. They were checking if the truck driver was still alive or not when the driver's friend tried to hit Karan but Sristy and Sameer reached there and saved Karan from the truck driver's friend. With this, the episode ended.

