'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update | February 21: Mahira Conspires Against Preeta

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Kundali Bhagya is one of the top shows on the TRP charts ever since its inception. It airs on Zee TV from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm. Take a look at the Kundali Bhagya written for February 21, 2020.

Read:'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 20: Karan Takes The Truck Driver To His House

'Kundali Bhagya' written update Feb 21, 2020

The Kundali Bhagya episode starts with Rishabh convincing Bua the reason why he always saves Karan and forgives him despite his mischiefs and mistakes. Rakhi after seeing Rishabh's love for Karan and family gets emotional and hugs both her sons, Karan and Rishabh.

After witnessing such an emotional bond, Ramona gets envious. Post this, Karan goes to his room to freshen up. As soon as he leaves, Kareena Bua once again warns Rishabh about Preeta. She tells him to stay away from her because she has a criminal record and also cribs about the whole Preeta Arora fuss in the house.

Read:'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 19: Truck Driver Ties Karan To A Chair

On the other hand, Mahira confessed her anguish against the Karan's proximity with Preeta to Sherlyn. However, to her dismay, Sherlyn supports Preeta instead of her. This annoys Mahira and eventually, Sherlyn once again flips to Mahira's side. Mahira tries to talk to Karan but he totally withholds talking to her.

Kareena and Ramona try to convince Rakhi and other family members to get rid of Preeta's trap once and for all. To this Dadi and Kritika gives it back to Kareena and Ramona, and asks both of them to stay away from this matter.

Mahira intervenes into the conversation and tries to instigate everyone against Preeta. Mihir and Rishabh question Mahira's intentions. Rishabh tells her that he is supporting both Karan and Preeta. Seeing Preeta struggling while putting ointment to her wounds, he comes to her rescue. In order to divert Preeta's mind, Karan initiates a pillow fight with and both share a light-hearted moment.

Read:'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 18: Karan Brought Preeta To His House

Mahira catches a glimpse of Preeta and Karan together and fumes with anger. Preeta's sister Shrishti calls Sameer that the police officials have announced Preeta as an absconding convict. Shrishti asks Sameer to inform Karan about the whole situation, unaware that Biji is listening to her entire conversation.

Mahira and Sherlyn meet again and Mahira tells Sherlyn that she saw Karan and Preeta sharing a romantic moment. Sherlyn tells Mahira to stay calm about the whole situation.

Sameer calls Karan while he's with Preeta and tells him everything, and Ramona overhears them. Meanwhile, Preeta talks to Biji and Shrishti via a telephonic conversation and asks them to stay strong in this time of vain. Police search Sarla's house for Preeta and leaves. Mathira calls up the constable and tells him about Preeta's hiding in Luthra house.

Read:Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 17: Karan Gave A Bouquet To Preeta

Sarla question Shrishti about Preeta but Biji intervenes and controls everything. Rishabh in Luthra house asks for evidence from Bappi. Dadi tells Karan that sometimes you have to do wrong in order to find the right direction. Rishabh looks for Sameer and Kareena fumes with anger seeing Kritika's concern for Preeta and Shrishti.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.