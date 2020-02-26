Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 26: Karan And Preeta Hide On The Terrace

Wednesday's episode began with Rishabh misleading the police. They enter Dadi’s room to check the cupboards. Dadi gives the keys to open the cupboards but they could not find anyone. Preeta and Karan decide to hide somewhere else along with the driver. Police also checks Karina’s room but finds none. While police were passing by the corridor, they notice Sameer jumping inside a room from the window.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 25: Mahira Blackmails Karan To Marry Her

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update February 24, 2020: Police Check The Luthra House

Rakhee handles the situation by saying that Sameer had a habit of walking and jumping while he is sleeping. The inspector decides to check the terrace of Luthra house which scares everyone. But Sherlyn gets happy as she had seen Karan and Preeta going towards the terrace.

During that time, Preeta panics when she hears the voice of the inspector. Karan gets an idea of putting some oil in the swimming pool and he decides to hide inside the pool, so the cops would not be able to see them. Rishabh brings the police on the terrace. Mahira and Sherlyn also come there along with the entire family. Karan and Preeta hide inside the water tank and hold their breath till the police leave the terrace. Mahira gets suspicious and she tells Karina about getting the tank checked.

Karina does not react as she does not want Karan to get into any trouble. Karan and Preeta almost manage to fool the police. Police are convinced that Preeta is not there. But while they were leaving, Sherlyn purposely coughs and turns the inspector’s attention towards the water tank. The inspector decides to check the water tank. But they could not find Karan and Preeta anywhere. Karan and Preeta came out of the tank. Sherlyn and Mahira are very disappointed as their plan had failed. With this, the episode ends.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 20: Karan Takes The Truck Driver To His House

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update February 19: Truck Driver Ties Karan To A Chair

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.