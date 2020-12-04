'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 3, 2020: Mahira Decides To Kill Preeta

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 3, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 25: Janki Reveals About Sarla's Arrest

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya December 3 episode starts as Mahira gets very angry because nothing went according to what she had thought. She blames Sherlyn as it was her plan for Mahira to act as though she has fainted because of which not Karan but Ganesh was the one who broke her fast. Sherlyn tells Mahira that it was her fault because even after Sherlyn asked Mahira to open her eyes, Mahira didn’t and that is what caused their plan to fail. Mahira says that even though Preeta has won this time it doesn’t matter as she will give Preeta poison in her food and end the story once and for all.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 30, 2020: Preeta Slaps Mahira In Anger

Mahira goes to the kitchen and finds Girish preparing a dish for Preeta. She “sweet-talks” Girish and asks him about what has he made. She asks him to move as she wants to complete making the dish, but Girish refuses to move from his place. She starts to yell at Girish and orders him to replace all the water bottles in her room right away. Girish moves from his place but is still looking at Mahira as he doubts there is something going on.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For December 1, 2020: Karan Bails Sarla Out Of Jail

When Girish finally goes from the kitchen, Mahira adds poison to the dish. She says that the poison in the laddoos was very less but with the whole bottle put in, Preeta will definitely not survive. Mahira thinks that Preeta is the only one who will have this dish and die after eating it. Mahira starts day-dreaming of the time when Preeta will not be alive anymore and all her problems will be solved. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Dec 2, 2020: Preeta And Karan Share A Romantic Moment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.