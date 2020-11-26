'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 25: Janki Reveals About Sarla's Arrest

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 25, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update Nov 25, 2020

The Kundali Bhagya November 25 episode starts as Janki begs the police officer in order to let Sarla free. The lady inspector shouts at Janki for hindering her task of arresting Sarla. She suggests that Janki should hire a lawyer if she wants to bail Sarla out. Sherlyn secretly tells Sarla that this will prove to be a testing time for Preeta, who will now have to break her fast in order to save Sarla from going to jail. Janki trips over while she is running after the police’s vehicle in order to save Sarla, while Sherlyn makes fun of Janki.

Meanwhile, at the Luthra house, Mahira pretends to call Sherlyn and shows everyone that she is unaware of the latter's whereabouts. Mahira feels very glad to see dadi and Kareena worry about the missing Sherlyn. Just as Sherlyn returns to the Luthra house, she informs Mahira of the situation. Both, Mahira and Sherlyn together prepare themselves to see Sarla ask Preeta to leave Karan and the Luthra family. Sameer, Srishti, and Karan look after a bedridden Preeta. Later, Karan gives Preeta a head massage and Preeta is surprised to see how caring Karan is being towards her.

Preeta feels very worried about Sarla and keeps on calling her but nobody answers Preeta’s phone calls. At the police station, a police officer scolds Sarla for being a very cold-hearted killer because she tried to kill Sherlyn’s unborn child. Janki arrives at the Luthra house and creates a complete ruckus that shocks Rakhi and the whole Luthra family. But, Sherlyn and Mahira rejoice over the success of their plan. Sherlyn arrives before Janki, who then accuses Sherlyn of always making a mess of everyone’s life. Srishti arrives over there and tries to pacify Janki but Janki’s revelation about Sarla’s arrest shocks Srishti, Preeta and the Luthra family. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

