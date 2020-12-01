'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 30, 2020: Preeta Slaps Mahira In Anger

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 30, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update Nov 30, 2020

The Kundali Bhagya November 30 episode starts as Sherlyn tells Preeta that they will take this matter to the court and will make sure that Sarla has to suffer. Sherlyn and Mahira say that Preeta doesn’t have any proof against them, that can prove Sarla being innocent.

Mahira reveals to Preeta that they were the ones behind sending Sarla to jail. Mahira tells Preeta that they had switched off all the CCTV cameras before they poisoned the ladoos that came from Sarla’s house. Preeta gets very angry and slaps Mahira.

Preeta in anger also goes to slap Sherlyn but stops as Sherlyn is elder to her. Preeta tells Sherlyn that Sherlyn was already not a nice person but now after staying with Mahira, she has gotten worse. Mahira asks Preeta to break her Karwa Chauth fast as Preeta looks very tired and completely weak. Preeta says that if this is what Mahira wants for Preeta to break her fast then that will never happen as Preeta will keep the fast for her husband and will break her fast with her husband, Karan Luthra only.

Ramona comes to the Luthra house. Just as Preeta comes for the ritual, Rakhi goes towards Preeta and tells Preeta that Rakhi is very happy about the fact that Preeta has fulfilled all her responsibilities, even though she has many problems going on in her own life. Rakhi says that Karan’s wife Preeta Luthra is here and they can now start the puja. Later, Rishabh takes Sherlyn inside the room and apologizes to her for making her feel like he doesn’t care about her. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

