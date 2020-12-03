'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Dec 2, 2020: Preeta And Karan Share A Romantic Moment

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 2, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

The Kundali Bhagya December 2 episode starts as Rakhi starts preparing for the puja. Preeta also extended her hands in helping Rakhi but she asks Preeta to not work as she has been keeping a fast since morning. Rakhi says that Preeta should not work like this but Preeta tells Rakhi that she herself hasn't taken any rest. Rakhi exclaims that she has been keeping the Karwa Chauth fast for many years now but as it is Preeta’s first time, she should rest.

Just as Preeta insists on working, Rakhi asks Preeta to go and call Karan as all the guests have started arriving. Preeta agrees to leave and call Karan but she takes a promise from Rakhi that Rakhi will take complete rest after breaking the Karwa Chauth fast.

Preeta and Karan perform the Karwa Chauth puja and Karan makes Preeta drink the water with his own hands. Then, Karan also gives Preeta food to eat and makes her eat from his own hands. Seeing Preeta and Karan having a moment, Mahira starts to cry and leaves the terrace. Rakhi takes the puja ki thali from Preeta and Preeta seeks Karan’s blessings. Preeta even takes blessings from her mother-in-law Rakhi who says that it is her prayer that Preeta and Karan live a happy and contented life.

Mahira goes to her room in anger and starts throwing things on the floor. Just as Sherlyn enters Mahira’s room and asks her what happened, Mahira says that her fast that should have been broken by Karan got broken by Ganesh and blames Sherlyn for it as it was her plan to make Mahira act unconscious.

Everyone leaves from the terrace after performing their puja but Preeta and Karan stay back. Just as Karan exclaims that the moon is looking very beautiful, Preeta says that the moon is looking beautiful than ever before. Preeta and Karan look into each other’s eyes after which Karan hugs Preeta and she rests her head on Karan’s shoulder while gazing at the moon. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

