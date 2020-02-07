Kundali Bhagya Written Update For February 7: Preeta Thinks About Karan And Cries

Today's episode started with Preeta remembering that Karan promised to get her released with clean acquittance. She thought that maybe there was something in his eyes and he had feelings for her. But when he was about to get married to someone else, she thinks she might be wrong.

Karan thought that he knew that Preeta was innocent and everyone had seen only what they were shown. But it was clearly visible that Preeta did not do it on purpose so he cracked the deal with Mahira as he had no other way. Preeta, however, was crying as she felt that Karan still loved her.

Sherlyn explained to Mahira that she is mistaken as Karan would never marry her especially not when Preeta is free. Mahira explained that she was not like Sherlyn and planned her game with complete understanding. So Preeta was not capable of doing anything. Mahira tried to explain it to Shrelyn that she is smarter than her who gets mad when she is insulted. Mahira explained that she had all the cards in her favour and was making Karan do what she wants. She asked Sherlin to sit and think about what she has said.

The lawyer was waiting in his car, Sherlyn came outside of the house. She sat in his car and immediately asked why he was continuously calling her. The lawyer explained that he had taken only half of his fees from Preeta only to keep them from going anywhere else. So he wanted Sherlyn to give him his full fees. She however refused. He reminded her that he was the lawyer who was handling the case of Preeta and she must know that in this capacity he can mould the case and make anyone the criminal hinting towards Sherlyn, which makes her nervous, and with this, the episode ended.

