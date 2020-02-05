Kundali Bhagya Written Update For February 05: Sherlyn Shows Everyone Preeta's Video

The episode started with Rakhi and Kareena persuading Sherlyn to return home. Sherlyn showed them the video that she has which demonstrated that Preeta attempted to murder Mahira. Rakhi and Kareena trust Sherlyn and bring her back home. Karan and Rishabh are examining an arrangement to spare Preeta when they discover that Mahesh cannot inhale, while he was still in a trance-like state. Sherlyn grinned since she realized this was a response to the toxin that she gave Mahesh. Sherlyn said the specialist gave her a cure and used it to spare Mahesh.

Sherlyn was with Mahira in the kitchen where she revealed her plan. Sherlyn told Mahira that she had already bribed the police inspector and the lawyer that Sarla hired. She said that even if Sarla paid the lawyer, he will not fight for her in court. Sherlyn then visited Preeta in jail to taunt her that after the court hearing the next day, Preeta will be declared a criminal and will be sent to the jail for years.

Sherlyn talked to herself and explained that she had given consent to Karan to marry her that day. On the other hand, Shristi had a plan in her mind for which she called Sammy. Both of them made a plan to stop Karan’s engagement with Mahira. Would they take Preeta’s help for the same? Will Preeta agree to stop Karan’s engagement? With this, the episode ended.

