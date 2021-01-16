'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Jan 15, 2021: Kareena Lashes Out At Preeta

In the Kundali Bhagya January 15 episode, Kareena gets furious at Preeta for doubting Akshay and accusing him of cheating on Kritika while Karan defends Preeta against the former. Kareena also goes on to accuse Preeta of pushing Mahira down the staircase and questions Karan about his decision of marrying Preeta. Read on to find out about what happened in the Kundali Bhagya latest episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update for January 15, 2021

After Kareena lashes out at Preeta, she also scolds Karan by questioning his love for Kritika. Thus, an angry Karan sets the record straight that he loves his sister and he finds no need in proving it to anyone. Meanwhile, Mahira enjoys looking at Preeta break into tears as Kareena badmouths Sarla. Kareena goes on and warns Preeta to stay away from Kritika by showing some class. Amidst that, Rakhi suggests Kareena to not bring up past instances.

However, Rakhi's words leave no impact on Kareena while Kritika sympathizes with Preeta but fails at helping her. Later, Mahira approaches Sheryln and informs her about the same and the latter instantly hatches a plot against Preeta. On the other hand, Karan reached out to Preeta and assures her that he believes her and tells Preeta that she is overthinking about Akshay. He also tells her that he will be the first person to have her back as well.

On the next day, Sherlyn and Mahira pretend to have a conversation. After being sure that Preeta is overhearing their conversation, the duo discusses how bad of a person Akshay is. Then, Preeta gives Shrishti a call and asks her to meet at a market. After meeting Shrishti, Preeta informs her about the situation and they decide to break into Akshay's house to collect evidence against him.

However, Shrishti suggests taking Sameer and Kritika along them and Preeta agrees. After visiting Akshay's house, Shrishti and Sameer give Akshay's mother a list of dishes they'd want to have. Unaware of the plan, Kritika decides to join Akshay's mom to help her out in the kitchen. Meanwhile, Shrishti and Preeta venture into Akshay's room as he goes into the bathroom. Furthermore, Mahira and Sherlyn await their next move.

