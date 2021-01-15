'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 13, 2021: Kareena Scolds Preeta For Accusing Akshay

In Kundali Bhagya January 14 episode, Ramona goes to Kareena and manipulates her that Preeta is trying to break Akshay and Kritika's wedding. Kareena gets angry on Preeta and decides to teach her a lesson. Meanwhile, Karan meets preeta in the corridor and asks her why she looks so worried. Preeta tells Karan that she saw Ruchika running out of the house from the back gate. She tries to tell Karan how Akshay is having affair with the girl but Karan stops her from being a detective.

Kundali Bhagya written update Jan 14, 2021

In Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Ramona goes downstairs and tells Mahira and Sherlyn that she has manipulated Kareena against Preeta. She tells them that she has planted a bomb and they should be ready to see it blast. Surprisingly, Kareena does not scold Preeta but gives the responsibility to hand over gifts to Akshay and his family. Sherlyn and Mahira seem disappointed with Kareena's sweet gesture towards Preeta.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 11, 2021: Preeta To Expose Akshay's Truth?

After handing over the gifts to Akshay's family, Preeta leaves with Sameer, to drop Srishti home. Rakhi thinks about Mahira and decides to ask her to go back home when the others leave. Preeta goes home and tells her mother everything she witnessed. She tells how she saw Ruchika and Akshay together and then saw her escaping the Luthra house.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 13, 2021: Ramona Tells Kareena About Preeta's Accusation

Sarla tells Preeta that she should have been sure of things before taking an action and telling everyone about it. She tells Preeta that she has been through many hardships and now she should protect her relations. She asks if Preeta has the courage to stand against the Luthras. Preeta says she has the courage and will stand for what is wrong. Sarla gets emotional and blesses her daughter and asks her to stand against what is wrong.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 7, 2021: Mahira & Sherlyn To Use Akshay Against Preeta

Meanwhile, at the Luthra house, Kareena gets furious and waits for Preeta to come back home. As soon as Preeta comes back home, Kareena asks her why she apologized to Akshay. Preeta tries to explain Kareena but she starts scolding Preeta. She insults Preeta and says her mother did not raise her in a decent way. Kareena questions Preeta's upbringing and says that she learnt everything from her mother. Karan tries to stop Kareena but she asks him to keep quite.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update | Jan 12, 2021: Akshay Makes A Confession To Kritika

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.