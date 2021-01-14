'Kundali Bhagya' January 15,2021 Spoiler: Preeta To Face Kareena's Wrath Again?

In Kundali Bhagya January 14 episode, Preeta witnesses Ruchika leaving Luthra house from the back gate. She comes to the hall to tell everyone what she saw, but Kareena assigns her another task. Ramona tells Sherlyn and Mahira how she ruined things and manipulated Kareena against Preeta. Rakhi thinks how Preeta is so responsible in her job and almost accepts her as Karan's wife. She thinks of how Mahira should leave the Luthra house along with the others.

Preeta visits Sarla with Sameer and Srishti and shares everything with her mother. Meanwhile, Kareena waits at home for Preeta to comeback and starts scolding her when she returns. Kritika tells Kareena that Preeta did everything out of love and concern but Kareena shuts her up. She scolds Preeta and tells her not to create any problems because of which Akshay and Kritika's wedding will break-off.

Kundali Bhagya January 15, 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya January 15 episode, Kareena tells Preeta that she should not do anything that hurts her daughter. She also tells her that if Preeta does anything to spoil Kritika's wedding, she will hurt her badly. Karan looks at Kareena surprisingly. Karan tells Preeta that he knows Preeta cares for Kritika dearly. He tells her that if he ever finds out that Akshay is not the suitable groom for Kritika, he will be the first one to stand by Preeta and stop their wedding.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Mahira plot against Preeta again. Sherlyn and Mahira pretend to be in a conversation and know that Preeta is hearing them. Sherlyn tells Mahira that she knows Akshay is cheating on Kritika. Mahira asks how Sherlyn can be so sure, to which she replies that she saw Akshay with a girl, the other day. Preeta is shocked to hear this. What will she do next?

