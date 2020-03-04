Kundali Bhagya Written Update March 04, 2020: Preeta Dreams About Karan

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and is one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 3

Today's episode began with Preeta lying on the bed and she finds Karan next to her. She asks him to leave but Karan refuses. Preeta also refuses to get out of bed. Preeta holds Karan’s hand and he kisses her. Preeta wakes up and she is shocked and she smiles when she realises that it was a dream. Srishti asked Preeta why was she smiling, but she avoids the question by saying that she has to get ready for work.

Karan is having breakfast when Kareena tells him about Mahira’s bachelorette party. She asks him to go to the party because that would make Mahira happy. Karan promises to go there but only after 7 o’clock. Karan later goes to his training centre where he sees Preeta laughing and talking to Shiv who is a cricketer. Karan pretends to have a shoulder injury so that he can take Preeta aside.

Karan sees that Shiv is following him and Preeta. He decides to take Preeta out and tells Shiv that Preeta's husband called her up to tell her how much he loves her. Preeta wants to know where Karan was taking her. Mahira tells Sherlyn that Karan was in love with her because he tried to get close to her that morning. Sherlyn feels that Mahira must have misunderstood something but she did not talk to her about it.

Karan takes Preeta to a restaurant where Mahira calls him to ask about his whereabouts. Karan says that he was having dinner and he will go to Mahira’s party after that. Mahira overhears Preeta on the call and is left shocked. She decides to go to the restaurant where Karan and Preeta are dinning and with this, the episode ends.

