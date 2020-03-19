'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 19: Sameer Tells Preeta About Karan's Marriage

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off to the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and went on to become one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 19, 2020

Today's episode began with Karina telling Karan that only he can save the Luthra family from Preeta. For that, he should marry Mahira tomorrow. Mahira said that Karina was right. Karan agrees to this. While everybody got very happy, Rishabh left from there. Srishty and Preeta woke up shocked as Sameer knocked on their window. He told them that Mahira and Karan were getting married tomorrow. Preeta was shocked to hear this and recalled their moments together. Later she said that it is good they were getting married and she walked away.

Srishty said that despite helping the Luthra family Preeta has always been accused and blamed. Sarla spoke angrily to him but Sameer asked her to think with a calm mind and then talk to Preeta. Sarla saw him and said he should leave. Sarla scolded Srishty and said that Karan and Karina always troubled Preeta. Still, she allowed Sameer to enter their house. Sarla scolded Sameer and said that if he has enough guts he should tell his family that they were wrong. She scolded Sameer for telling Preeta about Karan’s wedding and continued lashing him with her words. Preeta pleaded Sameer to leave.

Preeta calmed Sarla and said that her daughter was not weak. They hug each other and start crying recalling past memories. Sarla told Preeta there was no need to be good as Luthra’s have always treated her badly. Preeta calmed her down and said that they will forget everything and start a new life and they continue crying and with this, the episode ended.

