'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Nov 10, 2020: Ramona Asks Mahira To Fast For Karan

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 10, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update Nov 10, 2020

The Kundali Bhagya November 10 episode starts as Ramona explains to Mahira all about how she separated Gayatri from her husband and got married to him. She asks Mahira to be equally strong and stubborn about snatching Karan from Preeta, even though they are married. Ramona tells Mahira to keep a fast for Karan on Karva Chauth, in order to show how much she cares for him and loves him.

Dadi agrees to fulfil Rakhi’s wishes and promises her in order to look after Preeta. Preeta, who is in her room, recalls her first Karwa Chauth with Karan and decides to celebrate it rightfully with Karan this time. Meanwhile, Sarla tells Janki and Shristi about her concerns related to Preeta’s fast for Karwa Chauth. Srishti video calls Preeta and Sarla explains to her the significance of Karwa Chauth and how the goddess Karva blesses the married women with a happy married life due to this fast.

Preeta agrees to fast but playfully complains to Sarala that Karan does not deserve the fast for Karwa Chauth. Karan arrives over there and gives clarity about the incident that Preeta was complaining about. Preeta gets irritated and ends the video call when her family starts supporting Karan. Karan argues with Preeta and says that she is jealous of him.

Preeta denies it by saying that her family was supporting him just for formality. During a sweet and fun banter, Karan says that Preeta loves him which is why she has decided to fast for Karan. Preeta lies to Karan about her injury even after he keeps asking about it again and again. Karan tries to make her feel jealous by saying that Mahira may keep a fast for him. Karan hugs Preeta and asks whether it matters to Preeta if Mahira comes this close to him. Preeta feels very peaceful after hugging Karan but leaves from there in a while by making some excuse. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

