Kundali Bhagya Written Update For Nov 9, 2020: Preeta Warns Mahira To Stay Away From Karan

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 9, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya November 9 episode starts as Preeta warns Mahira to stay away from Karan. She claims that she is aware of all of Mahira’s plans. Preeta threatens Mahira and says that she will expose her pretence before the Luthra family and assures her that Karan will cut off all ties with Mahira after knowing about it.

Preeta recollects a video call that she had with Srishti and Sameer in which they were apprising Preeta. They ask Preeta to be cautious after learning about the broken mangalsutra and vermilion case. Just as Mahira tries to drag Preeta out of the room, Preeta proves that Mahira never had any grievous injury. Mahira threatens Preeta to get Karan and the Luthra family jailed.

While standing next to Mahira, Preeta imagines a situation where she walks towards the living room and informs the Luthra family of how Mahira is manipulating everyone. Mahira lashes out at Preeta before the Luthra family and slits her wrist again. Karan lifts Mahira in his arms and Kareena blames Preeta for all of it. This vision shocks Preeta and she is left speechless.

Mahira immediately reveals her true intentions in front of Preeta and claims that Preeta can do nothing about it. Surprisingly, Sherlyn arrives over there and they both start to threaten Preeta in order to get her ousted from the Luthra house. Later, Mahira gets stunned on learning that Sherlyn is also aware of Ramona helping Mahira in the plan. Mahira visits her mother, Ramona, who decides that she will punish Preeta the same way she had punished Gayatri. On hearing this, Mahira feels perplexed. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

