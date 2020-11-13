'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 12, 2020: Sarla And Ramona Get Into A Fight

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 12, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update, Nov 12

The Kundali Bhagya November 12 episode starts as Karan and Kritika fight over eating the sargi ke laddoos and Kareena asks Kritika to behave. Sarla sweetly offers Sherlyn to eat the laddoos. Preeta secretly questions Sarla about offering the laddoos to Sherlyn and Sarla reveals that Sherlyn is pregnant and these laddoos are beneficial for her unborn child.

Dadi requests Sarla to stay for the night but she tries to leave for her own home. Surprisingly, Ramona arrives at the Luthra house and Kareena welcomes her happily. Mahira pretends to be very angry with Ramona and asks her to apologise to the Luthra family. The Luthras forgive Ramona and while having a conversation with Mahira, Ramona tells her to keep a fast for Karan on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Ramona gives Mahira the handmade sargi ke laddoos that she got and requests dadi to use them later. An upset Sarla questions Ramona’s misled advice and tells the Luthra family that it would be wrong for them to allow Mahira to keep the fast.

Sarla explains the rituals of Karva Chauth to Mahira and tells her that she thinks Ramona is unaware of these rituals and is misleading Mahira. Kareena proudly supports Ramona and Mahira. Kareena reveals that they have allowed this to happen for Karan’s betterment and scolds Sarla for raising her voice in front of them. Ramona argues with Sarla about Preeta and Karan’s relationship and threatens to get Sarla and Preeta booked for cheating her and the Luthra family.

Sarla defends Preeta’s decision and tells everyone that she is not revealing the reason behind marrying Karan because of Preeta. Ramona insults Sarla a lot and gives Mahira a piece of advice in front of everyone. Just as Mahira misbehaves with Sarla, Preeta tries to defend her. Mahira threatens everyone to commit suicide again and Ramona tells Preeta to leave the Luthra house right away if she wants them to be at peace. Rishabh and dadi fail to stop the fight and dadi leaves from there. Mahira comes back with a gallon of kerosene and starts to spill it over herself, which leaves everyone shocked. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

