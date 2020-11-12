'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 11, 2020: Dadi Allows Mahira To Keep The Fast

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 11, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya November 10 Spoiler: Preeta Jealous Of Mahira's Fast For Karan?

Kundali Bhagya written update Nov 11, 2020

The Kundali Bhagya November 11 episode starts as dadi scolds Girish, who is a house help at the Luthra house, for not being aware of where the ingredients are kept in the kitchen. Kareena arrives over there and starts to help dadi in finding the things that she has been looking for. Dadi reveals to Kareena and Kritika that she is in the kitchen because she has to prepare the sargi and make all the arrangements for Karva Chauth as Rakhi is not keeping well.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For Nov 9, 2020: Preeta Warns Mahira To Stay Away From Karan

Mahira comes over there and announces to them that she wants to fast for Karan on Karva Chauth. Kritika reminds her that she is still recovering from her wounds and she shouldn’t be doing this. Dadi stops Mahira from doing so but Kareena defends Mahira and convinces dadi in order to allow Mahira to keep the fast. Mahira enters Karan’s room and tells him about her fast. He reminds Mahira that he is a married man and she should go back to her room, but Mahira calls his marriage with Preeta a “false relationship”.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya November 11, 2020 Spoiler: Dadi Refuses To Let Mahira Keep The Fast

Preeta arrives over there and leaves in anger to give them privacy, saying, “carry on”. She secretly peeps into the room and sees Karan distancing himself from Mahira. Just as Karan leaves the room, Preeta enters the room and asks Mahira to leave “her and Karan's bedroom”. A spiteful Mahira challenges Preeta that she will make Karan break her fast and win him soon.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Nov 10, 2020: Ramona Asks Mahira To Fast For Karan

Sarla and Srishti arrive at the Luthra house, and Rishabh warmly welcomes them. Dadi secretly requests Kareena not to get into any argument with Sarla on an auspicious day. Sarala brings handmade “Sargi Ke Laddos” for Preeta and the women of the Luthra family. When Kareena stops Karan from eating the laddoos, Sarala gives Karan her handmade “Besan Ke Laddus”. Kritika and Karan fight overeating the laddoos and the Luthra family enjoys their naughtiness. Mahira gets very jealous on seeing this and immediately calls Ramona. Mahira asks Ramona to come to the Luthra house and pretend to end the fight with her and apologise to the Luthra family. Preeta begins to doubt on Mahira after not finding around. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.