Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 17: Karan Feels Important On Karwa Chauth

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 17, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya November 17 episode starts as Preeta explains that she would have to wake up early in the morning for the Karawa Chaut, so would go to sleep early. Karan mentions that there is another thing that she got jealous when Mahira came close to Karan so Preeta said that his coach called him, however when he came there was no call. Karan said that he even called the coach who told him that he had never called Karan.

Preeta says that Karan is a busy cricketer and even his coach would be very busy so he might have forgotten. But, if he still thinks that she is the one to blame even when she is the one who informed Karan of such important news then she is okay with it. Preeta tries to push Karan away, however, they both fall on the bed with Karan on top of her.

Karan says that he is feeling so important, to which Rishab explains that it is because Karan’s wife has kept a fast for him and on this day the husbands are a step ahead and that’s why he is feeling like this. Preeta calls Karina in order to take her blessings and even she gives her blessings. Rishab says that Preeta has kept the fast wishing for Karan’s long health. Rishab even answers why Preeta would keep the fast.

Just as Karan leaves, Rishab thinks that he would be tough on the outside but has a very soft heart. Sameer also comes over there explaining that he would be compelled to praise Preeta till the afternoon. Rishab says that he would not calm down till the end of day and they both start a bet based on when would Karan be compelled. Just as they are having the meal, dadi tries to give Sherlyn the laddoo that Sarla had brought but Sherlyn refuses to take them. Mahira comes seeking the blessings of Karina and demands that Karina gives many blessings to Mahira, considering her as the wife of Karan. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

