'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update November 16, 2020: Dadi Tricks Karina And Kritika

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 16, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened.

Kundali Bhagya written update Nov 16, 2020

The Kundali Bhagya November 16 episode starts as dadi comes to her room where Karina and Kritika are standing angrily because dadi took such a step. The two women were fighting in their house but dadi spilt kerosene all over her. Just as dadi requests Karina to listen to her, Kritika starts crying, saying that dadi has hurt her. Dadi tries to explain to them but no one listens to her. Kritika says that when an elder would commit such an act, how the others will handle fights.

Dadi tells both of them that she is fit and fine. Just as Karina continues with her complains, dadi silences her. Dadi asks them “is there any smell of kerosene in her clothes?”, explaining that she did not spill any kerosene as it was water. Dadi says that she was helpless and had to stop the fight so she thought about threatening everyone. Dadi says, “it was water not kerosene, but it silenced everyone”.

Dadi says that she will never die by kerosene as she is so young right now and wants to see the grandchildren of Rishab and Karan. Karina says that she now knows who Karan is after. Dadi tells Karina to place Sarla’s laddoo in the sargi plate. Just as dadi sends Kritika to bring Karan, Kritika still takes dadi’s promise that she would not do this again. Dadi hugs Kritika and Kritika says that both the women felt extremely guilty. Dadi goes to change her clothes.

In the room, Preeta asks Karan if he has something in his heart then he can say what he wants to. She says that if he is angry with her mother (Sarla) then he can tell Preeta. Karan asks if Preeta is stupid as he feels that Sarla has a point of view and was rightful. Karan tells Preeta that Sarla fought with Mahira for the right reason. Karan is a married man and no one else has a right to fast for him. Karan still blames Preeta who did not say a word downstairs. He laughs and says that Preeta already does not care even if someone is very close to Karan. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

