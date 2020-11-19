'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For November 18, 2020: Sherlyn Reveals About Her Pregnancy

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 18, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the latest episode.

The Kundali Bhagya November 18 episode starts as Mahira keeps on insisting Kareena to give her blessings that Mahira will always be with Karan. Kareena happily blesses Mahira to always be with Karan (her husband). Dadi strongly feels that Rakhi would have never done so and so dadi blesses Mahira in a very twisted manner.

Prithvi calls Sherlyn and asks about the Karwa Chauth fast and celebrations. Sherlyn gets angry at Prithvi when he asks her about Preeta. Sherlyn and Prithvi get into an argument because of the derogatory comments that Prithvi passes. After all the women in the Luthra house eat their sargi, dadi instructs all the men to look after their wives while they fast for them. Dadi explains all the different rituals of Karwa Chauth to the Luthra family. Just as Mahira asks for her gift from dadi during the rituals, dadi half-heartedly gives the gift to Mahira.

Sherlyn reveals to everyone that she cannot keep the Karwa Chauth fast. Just as dadi asks about the reason behind not fasting, Kareena says that she is not forcing Sherlyn to fast but would have been very happy if Sherlyn does it. Sherlyn uses the opportunity to reveal to the Luthra family that Rishabh keeps getting into arguments with her and their relationship is not normal. Just as Sherlyn reveals about her pregnancy, it shocks Preeta and Rishabh. But, the Luthra family congratulates Sherlyn and feel very happy about it. Preeta hugs Sherlyn and tells her that Preeta is very happy that Sherlyn has finally accepted her pregnancy. Preeta then asks Sherlyn to look after the child with great care.

Srishti wakes up and thinks that she should be fasting for Sameer. Kareena gets all of Rishabh’s meetings cancelled and asks him to stay at home. Mahira supports Kareena and asks Rishabh to be at home. Just as Preeta feels dizzy, Karan takes her to their room. Everyone cares for Preeta, which angers Mahira and Sherlyn. Sherlyn tells Mahira that she should talk to Ramona and start acting on the plan suggested by Ramona at the earliest. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

