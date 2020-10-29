'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 28, 2020: Nimmi Praises Preeta Infront Of Rakhi

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 28, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the episode.

The Kundali Bhagya October 28 episode starts as Preeta sits with Mahesh and explains to him that she has come to their house and will prove that she is his daughter-in-law. She pleads him to wake up now because he has been resting for a very long time so it’s time for him to take up his responsibilities once more. Preeta gets up and is shocked to find Rakhi standing at the door. Preeta tells Rakhi that she knows that they have accepted her as their daughter-in-law because she ordered Mahira to go back to her house. Rakhi tells Preeta that she did what was better for the Luthra family and knows that it took Rakhi some time but she is glad about what has happened and knows that it is for the betterment for her family.

Preeta asks Sherlyn about how can she even think of threatening Preeta when she knows that Preeta knows a lot of her dark secrets. Preeta explains Sherlyn that she asked her to not let Mahira marry Karan and if she had agreed to this then Preeta would not have come here. Preeta tells Sherlyn that she should listen to whatever Preeta says as otherwise, she will tell everyone about Sherlyn’s secrets. Sherlyn gets angry and is about to fume but Preeta stops her.

They both hear Rakhi coming and stop the conversation. Rakhi tells Preeta that she wants her to meet Rakhi’s elder sister, Nimmi. Just as Preeta takes her blessings, Nimmi mentions that she has a gift for Preeta and Sherlyn, but they have to earn it as she would judge them from their actions. Nimmi orders Preeta to get ready as the guests would be arriving very soon, Rakhi also orders Sherlyn to get ready. Nimmi inquires if Rakhi is the one who found Preeta for Karan. Rakhi defends Preeta and says that she will really like Preeta once she gets to know how she is. Nimmi says that Preeta is down to earth and is the best match for Karan. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

