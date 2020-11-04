Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 3, 2020: Mahira Refuses Ramona's Statement

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 3, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in this latest day episode.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For October 27, 2020: Karan Showers All His Love On Preeta

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya November 3 episode starts as Kareena asks Preeta if she is happy now as this is what she and her mother have always desired. Kareena says that even Preeta’s mother had said a lot of things to Rakhi because of which she had asked Mahira to leave the Luthra house, that she could not bear and attempted suicide. Kareena says that it is because of her that Karan might have to go to jail and it is because of her that they all are worried. Just as the nurse says that Mahira has regained consciousness, all of them try to enter the room but Ramona stops them. Ramona explains to everyone that she fears for the life of her daughter (Mahira). She says that she would not allow anyone to meet Mahira alone as they might try to intimidate her in order for her to change her statement. The police inspector agrees with Ramona and says that they can only meet Mahira in their presence.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 28, 2020: Nimmi Praises Preeta Infront Of Rakhi

Everyone goes inside and asks Mahira about the statement given by Ramona. To everyone’s surprise, Mahira refuses to stand by the statement made by Ramona. Ramona asks Mahira to stop protecting Karan as he has ruined her life. Maira says that she cannot do this to Karan as she loves him and would never do anything to get him into trouble. Just as Ramona asks Mahira about who would she choose between her mother and Karan, Mahira says that she would always choose Karan over anyone else. Ramona loses herself and tells Mahira that she would not take back Mahira because if she wants to stay with the Luthra’s then should stay with them as she is no longer Ramona’s daughter and should now call Luthra’s as her own family.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For October 29, 2020: Karan Starts Preeta's Muh-dikhayi

Ramona takes Maira’s hand and they both remember how they planned this entire thing to get back into the Luthra house as there was no other way. Mahira says that she has planned everything and all that happened is because of her. Ramona steps out of the room in anger and is rejoicing. Prithvi is amazed to see everything and understands that Ramona has played a game with Luthra family. Just as Prithvi starts following her, he is shocked to see that she has hired a person to make sure the Luthra family doesn’t know anything about their plan.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 2, 2020: Karan Is In Trouble Because Of Mahira

Ramona is in the room where she meets the person who had misguided Preeta so that she is not able to meet the doctor. The person exclaims that he has taken care of everything even though he is not an employee of the hospital. Ramoona asks him to talk in a low voice as anyone can hear the two of them. Ramoona tells him that if anyone asks him then “he doesn’t know Mahira or Ramona”. Prithvi comes out from behind the wall and exclaims that they both have played a great game as everyone now believes that Mahira is really hurt but she is not as hurt as they think she is. Prithvi says that it is just a small injury that would heal soon. Prithvi exclaims that Ramona can hide it from everyone but not him because he knows everything. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.