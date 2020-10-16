'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For October 15, 2020: Preeta Tries To Escape From Prithvi

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 15, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 9, 2020: Karan Stands By Preeta

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya October 15 episode starts as Janki mentions that she did not like Prithvi because it is he who has planned everything with Sherlin. Pawan asks Janki about how she knows that Sherlin is the one behind everything. Shrishti also questions Janki but Pawan says that they should never talk against his brother, Prithvi, in front of anyone. Janki says that she knows that Pawan is the same as his brother, Prithvi who is a bad person but tells Pawan that they will never be able to ruin their lives.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 12, 2020: Sarla Crying For Preeta To Get Back

Preeta tells Prithvi that she has seen his true side now and knows that Karan was right about Prithvi all along. Prithvi tries to force Preeta to marry him but she refuses to leave Karan at any cost. She takes a curtain rod and begins beating up Prithvi. Pawan hears Prithvi calling for help and goes in to save his brother.

Just as Pawan tries to help Prithvi stand up, Preeta sees her chance and runs out locking the two brothers inside. Preeta meets Janki and Janki tells Preeta that she got her memory back. Janki says that Prithvi and Sherlyn tried to kill her on Preeta’s engagement’s day when she found out that Preeta and Karan were in love.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For October 13, 2020: Prithvi Gains Conciousness

Sherlyn says that her mother, Sanjana, is the only person who can help Mahira. She says that Sanjana knows Kareena well as they are best friends, and now she is the only person who can convince Kareena to get Karan married to Mahira. Preeta, Janki and Srishti run outside and find a car with keys inside them.

Pawan and Prithvi manage to leave the room with some help from their men. Before Preeta can get away, Prithvi and his goons catch up and ask them to stop. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For October 14, 2020: Karan Misses Preeta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.