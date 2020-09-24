'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For September 23: Maira Tries To Ruin Preeta’s Ceremony

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 23, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update

Kundali Bhagya September 23 episode starts as Karan is in his room checking through the belongings in order to find his cufflinks. Just as he starts to search Preeta’s wardrobe, she comes from behind asking him to stop going through her things. He explains to her that he is not being able to find his cufflinks and that is what he is looking for. Preeta orders Karan and asks him to work quickly as she has to select her saree for the function because a lot of her time has been wasted.

Just as she starts searching for the cufflinks in the wardrobe, Karan also goes near her and starts daydreaming about Preeta. Then, Preeta asks Karan to leave the room as she has to get ready for the function and Karan thinks of looking at her dress once in order to make sure that she looks good. After giving it a thought, Karan drops the plan as he is sure that Preeta will never wear something that will spoil the Luthra family’s function. But, Preeta on the contrary, is thinking that she would wear a dress in which she would not look nice that would ruin Karan’s day.

Maira is standing in the hallway thinking of a way in which she can convince the worker to make Preeta drink the water that has something mixed in it. Maira thinks that she has to ruin Preeta’s “face seeing” ceremony as then Preeta would not be able to show her face anywhere to anyone. Preeta starts to feel that she is having a headache, as she was not able to sleep properly at the night.

