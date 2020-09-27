When Kundali Bhagya Star Shraddha Arya Attempted Belly-dancing; WATCH Throwback Video

Shraddha Arya rose to fame with the character of Preeta that she has been playing for the past three years in the Indian daily-soap, Kundali Bhagya. Having started her career with Zee TV's talent hunt show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004, Shradhha Arya has successfully made a huge fan-base for herself. Here is a throwback to the time when the actor tried her hand on belly dancing for the first time. Read further ahead to know more about “Preeta’s belly dance”.

Shraddha Arya’s first-time belly dancing

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched Indian television daily soaps. The lead actor of the show, Shraddha Arya has enjoyed a lot of love and acceptance from the audience. During the lockdown, when the shooting of all movies and shows were shut and all shows (including Kundali Bhagya) went off-air, Shraddha Arya was busy trying her hand at something new. The actor took to her official Instagram handle in order to post a video of herself belly dancing.

In the video, Shraddha Arya can be seen wearing a black colour sleeveless bralette and a black colour three-fourth length skirt. She has tied her straight hair in a high-length ponytail and has worn silver colour accessory around her neck. Through her caption, Shraddha Arya claimed that this was her first-time belly dancing as her caption read, “My First: Tried my hand at Belly Dancing (May look like Barely dancing😂) for the very first time. Hope to get better at this with more practice. Sharing with you my beginners' Video #Hiplifts #LearningNewThings #Quarantine #QuarantineStories #BellyDancing #Hiplifts #BarelyThere”.

Kundali Bhagya was one of the highest TRP rated series of the channel before it went off-air due to the global pandemic. Just as the cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya began shooting for the show again, they were again asked to shut down temporarily as the Kausautii Zindagi Kay lead actor, Parth Samthan tested positive for COVID-19. The temporary shutdown has been implemented in order to avoid the spreading of the virus as all the television actors used to shoot in close proximity. The show has resumed shooting, and the makes of the show have revealed during a media interaction that everyone on the set always carries a mask and sanitizer with them. Everyone on the set collectively follows all the safety measures and even the production house makes sure of the same.

