'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Oct 5, 2020: Preeta Is In Danger Due To Maira's Plan

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 5, 2020.

Kundali Bhagya written update Oct 5

The episode starts as Pawan exclaims that his brother takes what he wants without caring for the means with which the objective is accomplished. He says that his brother takes things not by asking but he takes it forcefully. Pawan asks Preeta if he should assume that she would marry his brother now. Preeta says that she is already Karan’s wife and cannot marry his brother, which means that she is not his sister-in-law.

Sherlin questions Maira about the whereabouts of Preeta. Maira says that she doesn’t know where Preeta went but says that Preeta calls herself to be Seeta, but she is not. Karan is also not Ram but in fact, he is Krishna, who is loved by a lot of women but there is only one wife and that's Preeta for Karan. Sherlin asks Maira to be practical as both Lord Krishna and Lord Ram were gods, but in this life, everyone is a human being and it is not right to compare them both. Maira says that she only desires to marry Karan and the one who “calls herself Seeta” (Preeta) is not there to create a problem.

When Sherlin doesn’t understand what Maira is trying to say, Maira tells her that she has called Pawan Malhotra who came to take Preeta for his brother. Just as Maira says that it is all sorted now, Sherlin slaps Maira shouting that she doesn’t even know what she has done. Sherlin says that Pawan Malhotra is like a fire that will burn everything that comes in its way. Sherlin is really tensed about their future.

Janki enters the house in an attempt to save Preeta. Just as she tries to attack Pawan Malhotra, Gabbar uses chloroform to make her unconscious. Preeta gets worried for Janki now. Ramona shares her worry with Sanjana and says that it will be embarrassing if someone finds out about Maira.

