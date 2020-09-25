'Kundali Bhagya Written Update For Sept 24: Mahira Reveals Her Plan Against Preeta

Kundali Bhagya Sept 24 episode begins with the house help asking worried Preeta if she was fine. Preeta says she is fine. The house help asks her to go and rest. She tries to calm her down and tells her everything will be done perfectly. Worried and confused Preeta agrees. She orders another house help to take the food outside. This leaves the first house help baffled.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update

Rishabh questions Sherlyn

Rishabh questions Sherlyn about her behaviour. He gets annoyed as she had kept her clothes in his cupboard. Rishabh asks Sherlyn why she faked it in front of Karan. Sherlyn tries to seduce Rishabh in the middle of the hallway. She says suggests him to change old things for a new beginning. Rishabh warns her to stay back. Sherlyn ignores him and continues to seduce him. Sherlyn thinks to herself that her weird behaviour will blow him off. Rishabh leaves Sherlyn alone.

Pawan returns home

Prithvi's brother returns home and asks about Prithvi to his mother. He tells her that he misses being home and doesn't wish to go back. His mother explains him the entire situation. She tells him that Prithvi loves Preeta and was supposed to marry her. However, their marriage could not happen as Preeta marries Karan. And so to escape from his pain his brother is drunk on alcohol, she adds. She also tells him that’s the reason he could not come to pick him too. Pawan goes to meet Prithvi. His mother worries about Pawan and Prithvi.

Pawan tries to wake drunk Prithvi. However, Prithvi doesn't respond. While Pawan tries to wake him, Mahira calls on Prithvi's mobile phone. Seeing Mahira's name saved as 'Shubhchintak Mahira', Pawan gets a little puzzled. He tells Prithvi that his well-wisher Mahira is calling and he should pick up the call. As Prithvi doesn't respond to Pawan, the latter decides to pick up the call.

Pawan agrees to Mahira's plan

Pawan picks up Mahira's call. Mahira, unaware of the situation, lashes out at Pawan. She discloses the entire plan to Pawan. Pawan tells Mahira that he will send his picture and asks her to send the address on his number. Mahira gets suspicious. Pawan then reveals his identity and says he will do Prithvi's work. Pawan sends his photo to Mahira.

Karan tells Preeta that he doesn't want any drama in the function. Preeta tries to talk to him nicely but he ignores her. They have a fun banter. Mahira sees Preeta and Karan and gets jealous. Mahira walks behind Preeta and thinks to spoil Preeta's reception. Mahira's mother Ramona decides to leave their house. But Karan's mother tries to stop her.

Mahira tells Preeta her plan

Preeta gets ready in her room when Mahira enters her room wearing the same outfit as her. Mahira takes sindoor and applies it. Mahira and Preeta have an intense conversation. Kundali Bhagya latest episode ends with Mahira telling Preeta that everyone will see her instead of Preeta in the reception.

