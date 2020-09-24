Ankit Gupta To Make A Cameo Appearance On 'Kundali Bhagya' As A Grey Character

Actor Ankit Gupta is all set to join the cast of Kundali Bhagya, as he will be making a cameo appearance on the show as Prithvi Malhotra’s younger brother. Ankit Gupta will be playing the character of Pawan and will make an appearance on the show next week. The handsome hunk who bagged this grey role is expected to bring a new twist on the show and create some problems in Preeta and Karan’s life.

According to reports by Tribune India, just like his brother Prithvi, Ankit Gupta aka Pawan will also play a grey character on the show. Speaking about his blockbuster entry on the show, Ankit Gupta said that he is blessed to be a part of such a popular show. This is the first time Ankit Gupta will be collaborating with Zee TV and he is excited about it. The actor understands that stepping into a show as popular as Kundali Bhagya comes with a lot of responsibilities and he hopes to be able to live up to it.

Ankit Gupta added that he is looking forward to playing the role of Pawan and even though his character is grey, he is ecstatic as he always wanted to play a slightly negative character as it comes with a lot of opportunities for an actor play around and demonstrate with his acting skills. Ankit Gupta has appeared in several Hindi TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Sadda Haq and Begusarai. Ankit Gupta has also made his debut in Bollywood with the film Tutiya Dil.

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Television drama which airs on Zee TV since 2017. The show follows the story of a couple Preeta and Karan who are destined to be together, but several circumstances keep them away from each other. Actor Sanjay Gagnani plays a negative character of Prithvi Malhotra on the show. The actor was tested positive for Covid-19 a few days back and has recovered from the virus, as mentioned on his Instagram.

