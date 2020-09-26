Kundali Bhagya Written Update For Sept 25: Preeta Slaps Mahira For Threatening Her

Kundali Bhagya's episode of September 25 begins with a conversation between Mahira and Preeta where Mahira tries to threaten Preeta of ruining her relationship with Karan and threatening to reveal herself as the wife of Karan in front of everybody at the Luthra house. In return, Preeta slaps her and asks her to leave her sight immediately.

Kundali Bhagya Sept 25 episode begins with a scene where Preeta and Mahira are in a heated argument and Mahira is trying to threaten Preeta and addresses her as ‘Sita’ and says that she has found a ‘Raavan’ for him. Meanwhile, Sarla and her family arrive at the Luthra house where they are warmly welcomed by Preeta’s mother-in-law. Srishti and Janki are quite excited to be there as they feel that their relations with the family will resolve as they have been invited as the family of Preeta.

Later, Sarla gets into a heated argument with Karina in which Karina accuses Sarla of having taught her daughter to woo rich boys and marry them in order to become rich. In return, Sarla says how her daughter respects and loves every member of the Luthra family and Karina must also learn to love Preeta. Karina refuses to do so.

Meanwhile, Preeta asks Mahira about who the ‘Raavan’ is. She says how she will make Preeta remove her Kumkum and hand over her mangalsutra to Mahira. When Preeta asks her about her evil plans, Mahira responds as to how she will ruin her reputation and how she will take away Karan and family from Preeta’s life and will not leave anyone who comes in between her plan. This enrages Preeta and she slaps Mahira.

While Sarla is trying to explain how much Preeta loves her in-laws, Mahira’s mother, Ramona, intervenes their conversation and attacks Sarla by saying how innocent she looks but in reality how cunning she actually is. Sarla responds as to how she doesn’t like Karan and just respects Preeta’s decision. Later, Srishti intervenes and takes Sarla away from them.

Preeta and Mahira are still in the room where Preeta is shouting at her saying how Mahira ruined Mahesh uncle’s life and instead threatened her not to badmouth her family and gets emotional while reminding her how she has hurt many members of her family. When Preeta tries to leave the room, Mahira tries to stop her and hits her with a stick on her head.

