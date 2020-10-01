'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Sept 30: Janki Follows Pawan Kidnapping Preeta

Kundali Bhagya Sept 30 episode begins with Janki following Pawan outside the house. She sees Pawan carrying something wrapped in a sheet. Janki sees him taking something to his car and leaving. Janki wonders what Pawan might have robbed. She gets furious. Janki decides to follow Pawan. She sits in a rickshaw and follows Pawan's car.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update

Sherlyn gets shocked by Shrishti's behaviour and comes to her room. She sits worrying about Prithvi. Sherlyn thinks to herself that Prithvi is just attracted to Preeta. She decides to call him to check on him. Sherlyn calls on Prithvi's mobile number but Prithvi doesn't respond. She thinks Prithvi might not have his phone. So she calls on his landline number. Prithvi's mother picks up the call. Sherlyn and Prithvi's mother get into an argument. Unaware of Pawan's return, Sherlyn thinks about the consequences Pawan might have caused if he would have been here.

Janki continues to follow Pawan. Janki and rickshaw driver get into a banter. The driver denies following Pawan. Janki explains the entire situation. She requests the driver. He agrees and keeps following Pawan. Pawan's car stops at the signal. He calls his associate to help him kidnap Preeta. Janki watches him from distance.

At the party, Karan's aunty tells Karan that she doesn't like his wife. She says only her name Preeta sounds nice. Karan tries to defend Preeta. He says everyone in the family loves her. Mahira thinks to herself that if Karan doesn't love Preeta why would he side Preeta. Preeta's friend Renu comes to the party. Karan introduces her to his aunt. Preeta's mom also comes to meet Preeta. Karan's aunt asks him to take blessings from Preeta's mother.

Renu, Preeta's mother and Karan's mother ask Mahira to unveil her face. But she denies. Pawan takes Preeta to his associate's house. He takes her to the room. Pawan starts talking to unconscious Preeta. He thinks why does Prithvi loves Preeta. He compares Preeta to Sherlyn. Pawan says he wants to know why is Preeta so special. At the party, everyone starts forcing Mahira in Preeta's disguise to show her face. However, she gets saved by Karan's dadi. Dadi tells everyone that her face showing ceremony will be done after the reception. Dadi asks Preeta to go to her room.

