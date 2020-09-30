'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Sept 29: Pawan Kidnaps Preeta

Kundali Bhagya Sept 29 episode begins with Karan holding Mahira's hand and taking her along with him to the party. Unaware Karan still thinks it's Preeta under the dupatta. Pawan hides behind the chair with unconscious Preeta. Karan and Mahira leave the room. While leaving, Mahira signals Pawan to take Preeta.

Kritika gets enraged at Shrishti

Pawan plans to take unconscious Preeta home. He carries her on his shoulder. Sameer drags Shrishti to the corner. She asks him what's the news. Sameer tells her to compliment him in exchange for the news. Shrishti denies but eventually gets convinced by Sameer. She praises Sameer for helping her patching things between Karan and Preeta. Sameer enjoys her words. Shrishti asks him about the news.

Sameer reveals to Shrishti that Ramona aunty is leaving the house tomorrow. He hopes Mahira will also walk away behind her. Shrishti gets amused. She thanks Sameer for the good news and says she loves him but babbles. Kritika sees Sameer and Shrishti in the corner. She barges their conversation and tells Sameer that her mother is looking for him. Shrishti tries to talk to Kritika but the latter ignores her.

Pawan chloroforms Preeta

Karan and Mahira walk through the corridors. While walking to the party, Karan tells Preeta that her hand seems different. Mahira doesn't reply and leaves his hand. Karan gets annoyed and continues walking. Right behind them, Pawan tries to get unconscious Preeta outside the house. Preeta gets back her consciousness.

She remembers Mahira hitting her and telling her that Ravan will take her away. Scared Preeta picks up a vase and hits Pawan on his head from the back. Preeta falls down and tries to escape. Pawan's voice concerns Karan. He gets back to the corridors to check but finds nothing. Pawan uses chloroform to make Preeta faint. He takes her to another room. Pawan picks up a carpet and hides Preeta inside. Pawan takes away Preeta.

At the party, Shrishti again clashes with Sherlyn. Shrishti schools Sherlyn. The latter leaves the conversation. Janki again clashes with Pawan. Karan and Mahira reach the party. Karan introduces Preeta to his aunty. Mahira shows her face to aunty. Karan's aunty tells Mahira that she is not beautiful. Mahira bursts out on his aunty. The latter calls out for Karan. Mahira gets scared that her cover will blow up now.

