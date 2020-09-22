'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For September 21, 2020: Preeta Fails Sherlin's Plans

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 21, 2020. Read further to know.

Kundali Bhagya written update

Kundali Bhagya September 21 episode starts with Preeta exclaiming that Sherlin is getting mad as it is visible from her face. She is thinking of how the sweet dish made by Preeta turned out to be sweet though she had added a lot of spices in it. Preeta says that Sherlin must not think a lot as she can never understand it. Preeta says that when she came back after talking to her mother and went to get the bowls with Sherlin, Preeta understood that Sherlin had mixed salt in her sweet dish and corrected her dish immediately.

Maira asks Sherlin how was Preeta able to make a good sweet dish it as they had ruined it. Preeta tells them that when there are people like Sherline and Maira living in the house, other people have to be careful. Preeta then warns them to not do anything like this with her ever again.

Karina comes explaining to dadi that she doesn’t think she could ever have run the house like Rakhi, as with her temperament it would have been impossible. Dadi calls Rakhi and asks her to tell everyone what she would like to do on her birthday. Then, dadi asks Karina to tell everyone what Rakhi would like to do on her birthday. Everyone jokes that she would like to perform a yatra. Karan comes inside asking why did Ganesh not bring him the cold drink. Ganesh says that Preeta had ordered him but before he could finish talking, Kartika stops him in-between and responds that he should stop listening to Preeta and follow their orders.

