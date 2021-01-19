Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 18, 2021: Preeta Finds Evidence To Expose Akshay

In Kundali Bhagya January 18 episode, Sherlyn and Mahira discuss how Preeta is interfering in Akshay and Kritika's personal life. Sherlyn tells Mahira to let Preeta interfere in Akshay's life and fall on her face when he turns out to be innocent. Mahira tells Sherlyn that if Akshay turns out to be evil, he won't let Preeta expose him so easily and that will be beneficial for them to make a place in the Luthra house and help her get back in Karan's life. Meanwhile, Srishti and Preeta reach Akshay's room and start searching for his phone.

In Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Akshay senses someone in his room while he's in the bathroom. He calls out for his mother, enquiring if she entered his room but ignores it. Meanwhile, Srishti and Preeta transfer pictures of Akshay and Ruchika, from his phone to Preeta's phone. Akshay senses someone in his room again and comes out to find Preeta and Srishti in his room. Akshay asks what they had been doing in his room. The two sisters start coming up with excuses and Akshay senses something fishy.

He looks for his phone and tells them he remembers putting it on charge before going for a shower. Akshay calls his cell phone from his landline and finds it on the sofa. Srishti who had been hiding the phone in her pocket throws it on the sofa right before Akshay makes a call. Later, Sameer goes to the kitchen to distract Kritika and Akshay's mother.

Akshay's mother announces that breakfast is ready and calls everyone to the dining table. Akshay's father gets aloe vera, karela, and Doodhi to make juice for Sameer. Akshay realizes that it was Preeta's plan to keep Akshay's parents and Kritika busy so they could find evidence against him. He realizes that Sameer never drank the juice he demanded, in his entire life and it was all a part of the plan.

After breakfast, Preeta, Kritika, and Sameer leave the house and Akshay goes back to his room. From the window, Akshay overhears Preeta and Srishti talking about their plan's success. Akshay realizes that Preeta has got her hands to his phone and found out Ruchika and his pictures. He makes sure to teach Preeta a lesson. Meanwhile, Kareena and Rakhi plan for the cocktail party and make arrangements accordingly.

