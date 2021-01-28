'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 27, 2021: Akshay Asks Kritika To Cut Ties With Preeta

In Kundali Bhagya January 27 episode, Sarla returns home from the temple and tells Janki she went to the temple to pray for Preeta. Janki suggests Sarla call Preeta home, but Sarla says Preeta already went through a lot at the Luthra house yesterday and does not want to create more problems for her daughter. Sarla then video calls Preeta and enquires about her. She tells Preeta to be very careful and not do anything that brings shame to their family. Srishti comes out of the room and tries to sneak out when Sarla stops her and asks her to go back in her room. Srishti is adamant that she wants to expose Akshay and sneaks out of the window.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 21,2021: Kareena Asks Preeta To Apologise To Akshay

Kundali Bhagya written update Jan 27, 2021

In Kundali Bhagya latest episode, at the Luthra house, Akshay and his family arrive for the Haldi function. Kritika comes there and everyone praises how beautiful she looks. Preeta calls Sameer and asks him if all the arrangements are done. Karan comes to Preeta and tells her that he hopes she does not create any drama in today's function. Karan goes to Kritika and tells her he will miss her after their wedding. Akshay tells Karan that he knows how much Karan loves his sister.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 13, 2021: Ramona Tells Kareena About Preeta's Accusation

Kritika notices Preeta standing alone in the room and goes to talk to her. She tells her that she's sorry for ignoring her before because her mother had asked her to do so. Preeta tells Kritika that it's alright and forgives her. Kritika gets emotional and hugs Preeta, telling her that she's lucky to have her as her sister-in-law. Akshay takes Kritika away from Preeta and brings her to a room. He tells her that he wants her to cut ties with Preeta, to have a good relationship with him. Sherlyn listens to everything while Kritika is left in a fix to save her relationships.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 19, 2021: Akshay Misbehaves With Kritika's Friend

Later, Sameer overhears a few people talking bad about Akshay. Meanwhile, Akshay goes to Preeta's room and taunts her about his manners of knocking the door before entering anyone's room. He tells her that he knows Preeta and her sister entered his room and took all evidence to expose him. He says that he's smarter than her and managed to distance her from her own family. Preeta tells him not to get too happy about things because she will be exposing him today. She challenges him to do so and Akshay accepts the challenge. Karan comes there and asks what challenges they had been talking about.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 26: Karan & Preeta's Relationship Gets Sour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.