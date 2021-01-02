'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update | January 1: Karan And Preeta Meet Kritika And Akshay

The December 31 episode of Kundali Bhagya saw Preeta and Srishti paying a visit to see Mahira. Even though Mahira kept on pointing fingers at Preeta in front of the police inspector, Preeta told him everything that he needed to know and Mahira was finally thrown inside the lockup. Preeta took the opportunity to make a threat on Mahira and Sherlyn and told them stay away from herself and her family, thus putting a stop to their evil plots and motives. Let us have a look at what happens in the Kundali Bhagya January 1 episode.

Kundali Bhagya written update January 1 episode

As Preeta and Karan have a quarrel in the care, with Preeta telling him about how she had saved his life from Mahira. Karan tells her about how he saw with his own eyes that some goons were stalking and harassing Mahira and about he she forcefully made him drink something which resulted in him falling asleep. Preeta then tells the driver to stop the car to tell Karan about what really happened. On the other hand, Srishti seems to be really enjoying the weather and telling Sameer about her wish to live in Manali as the place having a romantic feel to it.

As their conversation moves forward, Sameer asks Srishti whether she was indirectly proposing him. To which Srishti indignantly replied by saying that she would not want to be proposed by anyone in a car. Meanwhile, as Preeta and Karan come out of the car, he has a feeling that she may want to have a romantic relationship with him. Preeta tells him about the evil plan of Mahira to drug him as she wished to spend the night with him. They are back in the car and then Karan asks the driver to stop the car again.

Karan and Preeta see Kritika and Akshay in the market and Karan starts having a conversation with Kritika and then Akshay. Akshay talks about how he felt the moment to be right for him to get married to Kritika. Karina is meanwhile back into the picture. This is in brief the Kundali Bhagya written update for the January 1 episode.

