'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 13: Mahira Finds Karan And Preeta Together

The episode starts with Preeta asking her mother if she could go to the Luthra house to cure Dadi. Preeta's mother gives her the permission to go and cure Dadi but, also warns her to go there as a doctor and not their daughter-in-law. At the Luthra house, Mahira is in the kitchen and Sherlyn is explaining to her that if she wants to win the hearts of the Luthras she will have to kill Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya written update January 13

On the other hand, Kareena Di taunts Rishab for calling Preeta. She taunts Rishabh and tells him that Preeta will not come, to which Rishabh says he will himself go and bring her home to treat Dadi. Karan asks Rishabh to stop and tells him that he will go and pick Preeta. While Karan leaves to pick Preeta, he bumps into Preeta in the living room and the two have a moment. Just then, Mahira comes to the hall and finds the two together, this brings tears to her eyes and she leaves.

While Srishti and Sammy go on a date close to Srishti's house to have ice cream. Srishti jokes about her mother coming to the market, she does this to scare Sammy but eventually, her mother actually comes to the market with Janki aunty. The two hide from her but Janki aunty finds Srishti hiding. Srishti requests Janki aunty to not tell anything about this to her mother and the two walk away home.

Preeta starts treating Dadi and asks her to stay calm, she gives her painkillers and asks her to rest. Preeta then goes to bring the box of medicines from the storeroom. As she leaves the room, Rishabh thanks Preeta for coming in haste. She expresses her gratitude in return and leaves the room. She calls up Srishti and tells her everything about what happens. After she cuts the call, she proceeds towards the storeroom. Meanwhile, Karan who wanted to ask Preeta about Dadi's health progress finds her in the corridor but as he sees her walk away, he follows her to the storeroom.

