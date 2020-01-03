Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 2: Will Preeta And Karan Reunite?

Karan and Mahira's marriage ceremonies are turning out to be an entertaining watch for all Kundali Bhagya viewers, who seem to be longing for the reunion of their most-loved couple Karan and Preeta. In the latest episode of ZeeTV's most popular show, Kundali Bhagya, Preeta had an encounter with Karan, where she promised him that she will accompany him during all marriage ceremonies. Here is all you need to know about Kundali Bhagya's written update for January 2.

Kundali Bhagya written update for January 2

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, the rivalry between Rishabh and Prithvi escalated to another level, where they both indulged in a war of words. It all started after Rishabh questioned Prithvi's presence at the Luthra house. A perplexed Prithvi managed to dodge the question somehow and escaped from the sight of Rishabh. While Mahira was busy with the rituals of her marriage, Karan and Preeti expressed their love for each other, where Karan asked Preeta to accompany him in all the marriage rituals. A hesitant Preeta agreed for the love she had for Karan. On the other hand, Mahira and Sherlyn mocked Shristi, who gave them a befitting reply.

What to expect in the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, one can expect loads of drama and romance; where Preeta's insecurities will start crippling after seeing the love of her life-Karan marrying Mahira. On the other hand, Prithvi, who has been avoiding an encounter with Sherlyn, might come in-face with her due to Ramona's insistence. It will be interesting to watch if Karan can muster the courage to marry Mahira, forgetting his love for Preeta.



