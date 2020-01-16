'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 15: Will Mahira Succeed In Killing Preeta?

The episode of Kundali Bhagya starts with Preeta's mother waiting for her daughters. Preeta's dadi then tells her not to worry about her because she will be coming home soon. Preeta's mother then tells Dadi that she is not worried about Preeta because Preeta had called her up and told her she is on the way. She tells Dadi that she is worried for Srishti because the girl left home in the morning and has not yet returned.

Kundali Bhagya written update January 15

Just then, Preeta walks in and her mother asks her about what happened at the Luthra house. Preeta then replies to her mother and tells her nobody misbehaved with her and everybody was nice to her. Her mother is then satisfied to see Preeta return home smiling, just how she had left the house. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Mahira make a plan to kill Preeta. Mahira who had not supported this idea of Sherlyn finally gives in after she finds Preeta and Karan smiling and being nice to each other. Mahira tells Sherlyn that she wants to remove Preeta from Karan's life and make a way to Karan's heart, she also tells Sherlyn that she cannot see them together.

At the Arora house, Srishti finds Preeta inside the kitchen eating ice cream. She asks her about the bag in her hand and asks her what was in it. Srishti even tells Preeta that she searched for the bag everywhere but could not find it. To this, Preeta says that Karan had mistakenly stepped on her dupatta and it tore, so he gifted her a new dupatta. Srishti gets very happy about this and asks her what happened at the Luthra house. Preeta tells her everybody was nice to her and Dadi even got sentimental and hugged her for treating her. She went on telling Srishti that she will have to go to the Luthra house again for a follow-up.

The next day, Mahira and Sherlyn reach the road which passes from the Arora house to the Luthra house. They assume Preeta will be travelling from this road and hence plan on killing her. They hire a person to do the job and even instruct him to make it look like an accident. The person then tells the duo not to worry and confirms about Preeta by showing them a picture of her. Meanwhile, Preeta leaves her house to go to the Luthra house to examine Dadi again. Her mother and Dadi bless her and ask her to come back soon.

