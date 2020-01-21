Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 20, 2020: Mahira Lies About Being Pushed By Preeta

In the last few episodes, the audience was shown that Mahira initially promised Preeta that she will tell the police the entire truth. When the police actually entered her room, Mahira turned against her and said that Preeta had the intention of killing her. Sherlyn then forced the police to take custody of Preeta. Karan tried to call Preeta, but she was unable to answer the phone amidst the situation. He went to the hospital with Rakhi and was shocked to hear that Preeta had tried to kill Mahira. Rakhi and Karan refused to believe Mahira, but Sherlyn claimed that she had seen how Preeta tried to kill Mahira. Srishti called up Sarla and informed her about Preeta’s arrest.

The latest episode begins with Sherlyn telling Karan that Preeta was the one to push Mahira in front of the moving truck. But Karan refuses to believe her. Mahira tries to explain what happened, but Karan does not give in to it and says that Preeta can never harm anyone and it must be a misunderstanding. Ramona gets furious and questions Rakhi about the claims being made by the ladies. Karan keeps defending Preeta and is still adamant about believing Mahira. Ramona then asks Mahira to tell Karan what Preeta had spoken to her about on the Mehendi night.

Upon pushing a little further, Mahira informs Karan that Preeta had asked her to back out from the marriage ceremony. Mahira further adds a false statement that Preeta had also spoken about how she will not leave the alimony even if her marriage with Karan ends. Karan is stunned at the revelation but still does not believe her. Kareena supports Mahira and accuses Preeta of making an attempt to kill Mahira. Kareena also asks Karan to do whatever it takes to get Preeta out of custody but tells him that he should respect Mahira’s feelings and not lean towards Preeta as she does not want a content life for him.

Mahira tries to talk to Karan about the whole scene, but he stops her. Rakhi refuses to believe that Preeta could do such a hideous thing while Karan is in a dilemma. Srishti is still with Preeta when Sarla enters the police station. She goes straight to Preeta’s cell, consoles her, and asks her to not cry. Sarla supports her and says that she knows Preeta is innocent and promises to do whatever it takes to get her out of the prison. Mahira asks Rakhi to tell her if she believes that Preeta would commit such a criminal offence. Rakhi doesn’t believe Mahira’s version of the story.

Karan feels Preeta should not have dealt with Mahira by herself. He thinks about how everything was going fine and now Preeta has ruined it all again. Rakhi starts crying and says she is extremely worried about Preeta. She cannot believe that the police took custody of her without having any legitimate evidence. Mahira is upset that Rakhi doesn’t believe her. She yells at Sherlyn and asks her to keep her advice to herself. Sherlyn decides to ruin Mahira’s plan as revenge for speaking rudely to her. She is aware that once Prithvi returns from Delhi, he will get Preeta out of prison. The police asks Sarla to stop bothering them and ask the Luthras to return home with their complaint. The episode ends with Sarla consoling Preeta that she will go to the Luthras and speak about getting her out.

