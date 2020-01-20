'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update January 18, 2020 | Preeta Gets Arrested

Kundali Bhagya's latest episode begins with Preeta standing up to Mahira about her mishap. Mahira discloses to Preeta that she is honest and changes her announcement before the police. She accuses Preeta of her mishap since she needs Karan. Shristi attempts to guard her yet Sherlyn incites everybody against Preeta. The reviewer advises Preeta to substantiate herself and turn out from the prison. Sherlyn and Mahira get glad seeing Preeta captured.

Kundali Bhagya written update January 18, 2020 | Check it out below

Rakhi is stressed over Mahira and advises Karan to call her. Karan calls Preeta with the goal that she can deal with Dadi, yet she denies to call her. Karan and Rakhi leave for the emergency clinic. Shristi blows up at Ramona, however, Kareena reveals to her that he will ensure Preeta does not come out of the prison. Sherlyn thinks to make Karan on her side with the goal that he won't help Preeta. Sherlyn is left speechless by Mahira's acting.

Sherlyn and Mahira commend Preeta's capture. She educates Mahira to act precisely like before Kareena and ramona. Shristi demands monitor to enquire from the individuals, who were available at the mishap spot. Police take Preeta to the van, while Karan and Rakhi land simultaneously and meets Mahira.

Karan considers Preeta. Mahira discloses to him that she will rebuff Preeta rather than the truck driver as she has pushed her in front of the truck. Shrishti illuminates Sarla and Biji about Preeta's capture. Sarla begins crying considering Preeta and goes to police headquarters. Karan illuminates Mahira that she is more likely than not misconstrued Preeta, however, Sherlyn likewise says the equivalent to him.

