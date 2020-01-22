Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 21: Preeta Goes To Jail; Mahira Manipulates Karan

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya the police arrest Preeta for killing Mahira. On the other hand, Mahira lies to Karan about Preeta and this disturbs Karan. The episode aired on January 21, 2020, starts with Mahira's mother fainting in the hospital because of her BP shooting up. Karan's mother, Kareena and Sherlyn then return to Luthra house along with Mahira's mother.

At the police station, Janki and Srishti go to meet Preeta. Preeta then tells Srishti to call Karan up and tell him the truth. She believes Karan will come and rescue her when he finds out the truth. Srishti agrees to this and goes outside to call up Karan. Meanwhile, Karan is in the hospital with Mahira.

When Karan gets a call from Srishti, he does not recieve it. This leaves Srishti worried and she wonders why Karan has not been picking up her calls? That's when Janki comes in and tells her that Karan has not been picking up her calls because he does not want to help Preeta. Srishti then lies to Preeta that Karan is on his way, Srishti then walks out again and cries because she lied to her sister.

On the other hand, Preeta's mother is on her way to Luthra house. She gets a call from Preeta's dadi who asks her where she is, to which she replies that she is going to Luthra house. Preeta's dadi scolds her and asks her to go to the police station and get Preeta first. Preeta's mother then tells Dadi that she will go and speak to the Luthras before she takes any steps further.

Preeta's mother reaches the Luthra house and everybody is shocked to see her. She ignores everybody else and goes to speak to Karan's dadi. She tells her that Preeta had specially come to diagnose her when she was ill and why will she do something like this. To this, Sherlyn speaks rudely to Preeta's mother and tells her that Preeta has hurt Mahira.

This makes Preeta's mother angry and she scolds Sherlyn to keep her mouth shut. Kareena then interferes and asks Preeta's mother to be nice to Sherlyn as she is the daughter-in-law of the Luthra family. This leads to a war-of-words between Karan's mother and Kareena.

