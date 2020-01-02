Kundali Bhagya Jan 1 Written Update: Preeta Asks Mahira To Back Off From The Marriage

In the January 1, 2020 episode of Kundali Bhagya, while trying to save bridal mehendi from falling, Preeta holds the thali with Karan and the auspicious mehendi falls on her. Preeta talked to Srishty about the mehendi falling in her hand. Preeta takes this as a sign from God. Here's what happened in the entire episode.

The episode started with Preeta talking to Srishty about asking Mahira to back off from the marriage because Karan and Preeta’s name is written in each other's Kundali Bhagya. Meanwhile, Karan's sister comes up to him and tells him that Preeta and Karan are made for each other. Sherlyn tries to insult Srishty but she threatens to reveal Sherlyn's pregnancy secret to the world. Srishty tells Mahira that Preeta is waiting for her on the terrace.

Mahira goes to meet Preeta where Preeta tells Mahira should back off from the marriage because Karan is already married to her. Mahira furiously denies saying she likes Karan and she would get married to him. Almost hysterical, Preeta tells Mahira that she has Karan’s mehendi on her hand and they are made for each other. She also asks Mahira to call off from this wedding. However, Mahira asked Preeta not to tell her what to do. Mahira tells Preeta that her marriage is a big joke.

Prithvi comes to the hall to talk to Preeta where he sees Rishabh and tried to guess why he is here. Preeta reflects on how she behaved with Mahira and gets scared knowing what if Mahira tells this to Karan. Karan comes near Preeta and questions her where she was? Preeta says that it would be better if they stay away from each other. Karan questions her again and again. In her mind, Preeta confesses that she feels closer to Karan after the mehendi incident but refrains from telling him that. Karan keeps asking and the episode ends.

