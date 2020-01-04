Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 3: Intruders Hold Rishabh Hostage

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Mahira’s mehndi ceremony took place, where everyone told her that the darker her mehndi colour, the more her husband would love her. Kareena asked Srishti to help Mahira remove her mehndi. Sherlyn took Mahira but left when Srishti asked questions about her pregnancy. Karan and Preeta both try to confess their love for each other. In the end, Preeta agreed to stay with Karan till all his wedding ceremonies were over.

Kundali Bhagya written update for January 3

In tonight’s episode, Ramona calls Sherlyn to make her meet Prithvi. But Prithvi runs away pretending that he saw someone else. Sherlyn becomes curious and just when she is about to reach him, some masked men break into the room with guns. They fire a blank shot and demand everyone stay where they are. Rishabh tries to control the situation but fails to do so.

Daadi and Mahira scold Srishti for behaving rudely. Srishti then removed Mahira’s mehndi and it turns out to be light coloured. Srishti taunts her, reminding her of what Kareena had said, that the darker the mehndi colour is, the more the husband will love his wife. Prithvi hides under a table and Sherlyn hides under the table right next to him.

As soon as Karan and Preeta are about to enter the hall, they hear gunshots. Karan decides to use another entrance through the kitchen and asks Preeta to wait outside. Kritika tries to pass her phone to Rishabh before the robbers can take it from her. It goes under the table to Sherlyn. She slides the phone back out and it goes to Rishabh. When Rishabh tries making a call, the robbers catch him as well as Sherlyn. Rishabh begs the robbers to leave them alone and offers to pay them any amount they want. Prithvi escapes while Rishabh keeps the robbers busy. He tries to find the groom’s room and hides there. The robbers tie Rishabh up and covers his mouth. Will Karan be able to stop the robbers? Stay tuned to find out.

