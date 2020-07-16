'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update July 15, 2020: Preeta Gets The Master Key Of The Hotel

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta left Karan in the room and went to find Rishabh and the kidnapper. While Sammy and Shristi were trying to get the hotel’s entry register. Prithvi was worried because of Sherlyn as she was calling him continuously and reached to the hotel. To know what happened next, here are the details of the next episode of 15th July 2020.

Also read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update - July 14, 2020: Will Preeta & Karan Escape Their Kidnapper?

Kundali Bhagya Written Update - July 15, 2020

The episode of Kundali Bhagya started with Sameer flirting with the receptionist, while Srishti comes there and shouts at the receptionist saying how dare she flirt with her boyfriend. She takes her on aside to talk to her so that Sameer gets the chance of searching for register and the hotel booking details. Sammy takes the register and Shristi also leaves saying sorry to the receptionist.

On the other hand, Preeta is outside Prithvi’s room and before she could get a glimpse of Prithvi, he latches the door from inside, while Preeta thinks that Prithvi cannot be the kidnapper. Sammy and Srishti get into an argument with each other. Srishti shouts at him for wasting time and asks him to go to a safe place and check the register.

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For July 14: Ranbir And His Family Learns That Maya Is Alive

Sherlyn comes to Prithvi’s room, and he scolds her for repeatedly disrupting him, and because of her he could not able to get the signature of Rishab on the papers. Then Sherlyn says that she came there to save him and not to put him in threat and informs him about Sameer and Srishti’s appearance in the hotel. Prithvi gets angry and says that if they were in the hotel, then why did the hotel’s manager did not inform him about it. He also said Sherlyn that he had told a lie to the manager that he is doing a party here. Prithvi said that he had to say this because the manager had seen him with unconscious Karan, so before he doubts him he came up with this idea.

Srishti and Sammy doubt one of the names in the register and think that the kidnapper must be in the room number 10 with Rishab. Meanwhile, Rakhi calls Sameer and questions him to inform the hotel name. Sameer lies saying that he is not in the hotel, and is in his room in the Luthra house only. But, Rakhi doesn’t trust him and says she knows that he is lying to her and he too went to find Rishab like Karan. Sameer after listening to all this tells the hotel name to Rakhi. Rakhi then says that she will reach the hotel soon to save her sons. Sammy tells Srishti that before Rakhi comes to the hotel, they have to find Karan and Rishabh. Rakhi tells the hotel name to Karina, and Mahira hears the hotel name, which she had heard while talking to Sherlyn on phone. And after that, Karina and Rakhi leave from there.

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Shooting Resumes With Cast And Crew Following Proper Guidelines; See Pics

On the other hand, in the hotel, Preeta decides to get a master key to the hotel room, so that she can save Rishab. Sherlyn explains Prithvi that she came to help him, but Prithvi said that she is not helping him, in fact increasing his stress and tension. The hotel manager doubts Preeta and tells that is she an unwanted guest here and is about to call the security guards. But Preeta lies to him saying she is from the cleaning department, and forgot the master key in some room and was searching the manager only. She tries to convince the manager, and the manager gives the master key to her and tells her to continue the cleaning. After getting the keys as she was about to go from there, the manager said that she doesn’t look like a cleaning lady. Will Preeta succeed in convincing the manager, and save Rishabh?

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' & 'Kumkum Bhagya' Lead Cast Shoot For Preeta's B'day For Special Episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.