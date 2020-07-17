'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update July 16: Preeta Reunites With Shristi & Sammy At Hotel

In the last episode, Prithvi and Sherlyn got into an argument, while Preeta was trying to get the hotel’s master key. Preeta finally convinces the manager and makes him believe that she is from the cleaning department, and gets the master key. But, as Preeta leaves from there, the manager calls her back, and doubts her, as she did not look like a housekeeping girl. To know what happened next, read the written update of Kundali Bhagya of 16th July 2020.

The episode of Kundali Bhagya started with the hotel manager questioning Preeta that she doesn’t look like the staff from the housekeeping department. As Preeta feels that she can be caught by the manager, she behaves very boldly. She tells him that as she is new to the hotel and is assigned by the higher authorities if he tries to hinder her mission and work she will have to complain about him to the higher authorities. The manager believes her lie and lets her continue with her mission. Preeta now has the master key and vows to save Rishabh from the kidnapper and also find out the man behind the mask.

While on the other hand, Sherlyn and Prithvi are in a heated discussion, and Prithvi asks her to go from there, as he can handle Rishabh. While Prithvi has sent Rana, who is Prithvi’s local goon to the market to get some important things. Sherlyn says that it is important to keep Karan unconscious forever, as, if he wakes up he could be in trouble. Prithvi asks Sherlyn to go home immediately, and he will take Rishabh Luthra to some unknown place before any Luthra spy comes to the hotel. She leaves for home, and Prithvi wears the mask and with a knife and property papers go to Rishabh’s room.

While in the other room, Karan is still tied and struggling to get off the chair, and also gets angry on Preeta as she left him there. While continuing to struggle with the ropes, he recalls about Preeta and his romantic moments. And after that, Karan questions himself as to why he always gets lost looking into Preeta’s eyes. But then he again thinks that she was wrong for him, and this makes him angry and he feels betrayed for trusting her.

As Preeta is roaming in the hotel’s corridors, she meets Srishti and Sameer and they hug. Preeta berates Shristi and Sammy for taking this risk for her and coming to the hotel. While the three of them talk to each other, they discuss Rishabhji who is locked in one of the rooms at the hotel, and Karan too. Preeta then confesses about how she left Karan, as he was irritating her, and she believes that he will sneak his way out. While Preeta informed Shristi and Sammy about the master key, they also tell her that they were suspicious about the one-room number. They tell Preeta that they think the kidnapper could be in room number 1110, and listening to this they leave to inspect room 1110.

As Sherlyn is leaving the hotel, Mahira calls her. Mahira asks Sherlyn that was she honest with her, and Sherlyn agrees and says that she was honest. Mahira and Sherlyn decide to meet in room 1110, as Mahira was already in the hotel. While Prithvi gets back to Rishabh, he also says that he will be drugged unconscious with a chemical that will make him faint. Rishabh then gets emotional and begs the kidnapper, to let his brother go and in exchange, he can do whatever the kidnapper wants to do with him. Prithvi goes out and asks Rana to give the chemical bottle to him and to quickly get the car ready at the gate. As he was going back to Rishabh, Sherlyn enters from behind almost coming in front of Rishabh, but he doesn’t see her, as Prithvi makes him unconscious.

On the other hand, Preeta, Srishti, and Sameer look for room 1110. Mahira is also finding for the room while her mother calls her and asks her to come back home. Mahira tells her mother that she really wants to get married to Karan on that day, and if he is missing, how will it be possible? Mahira’s mother tells her that, Rakhi and Kareena Ji are on their way to the hotel to look for them so she should come back. Meanwhile, Rakhi and Kareena Ji are on their way to the hotel and also worried. Mahira’s mother asks her to call her father and tell him the truth about her marriage to Karan so that he can help her. To know whether Mahira admits the truth to her dad and the Luthra brothers are saved or not, stay tuned.

