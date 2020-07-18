'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update July 17: Prithvi Decides To Shift Rishabh From The Hotel

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, Maira questions her mother on whether she is trying to call her father. Ramona assures her that they will be able to bring Rishabh and Karan back using her father's connections. But Maira tries to warn her mother from telling anything to her father. This leads to a slight altercation between the two which leads to Maira ending Ramona's call.

Kundali Bhagya written update - July 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Preetha along with Sameer and Shrishti go on to open the room but are surprised to see that it is just an ordinary room. Preetha mentions that this was not the room wherein she was kept and the trio realize that they are on the wrong floor. On the other hand, Prithvi is shocked to see Sherlin who tells him that she is going to meet Maira. She also advises Prithvi to leave as she does not want anyone to know about their secret. Prithvi then decides to leave from there along with Rishabh.

Preetha, Sameer, and Shrishti are careful while searching the room as they fear that the kidnappers might still be on the loose. The trio discovers a rope in the room and they realize that the kidnapper must have let go of Rishabh. They feel that someone must have told the kidnapper about their arrival. Preetha recalls Karan saying to her that the kidnapper might be Prithvi. Shrishti supports her by saying that the hotel's register had the name of Khurrana Industries.

Prithvi decides to shift Rishabh from the hotel to another spot

Shrishti discovers a lipstick mark in one of the glasses kept in the room. The trio wonders if one of the gang members is a woman. Meanwhile, in the fear of getting caught, Prithvi decides to shift Rishabh from the hotel to some other spot. He covers Rishabh in a saree but they go on to bump into Maira. Prithvi intimidates and scares Maira to such an extent that she is forced to remain quiet despite discovering him with Rishabh. Maira plans to think of a way so that Prithvi would leave her and Rishabh alone. On the other hand, Preetha and Shrishti wonder if the man behind the mask is Prithvi.

