Kundali Bhagya Written Update July 18: Suspicions On Prithvi Kidnapping Rishabh Increase

In the last episode of Kundali Bhagya, Shrishti discovers lipstick mark on one of the glasses in the room increasing the suspicion of a woman being involved. Prithvi decides to shift Rishabh from the hotel. In his attempt to shift him, they bump into Maira. Prithvi scares Maira so much that she is forced to stay quiet despite discovering him with Rishabh. Maira plans to think of a way so that Prithvi would leave her and Rishabh alone. On the other hand, Preetha and Shrishti suspect Prithvi of kidnapping.

Kundali Bhagya written update

Kundali Bhagya July 18 episode

In the Kundali Bhagya latest episode, Mahira doesn’t want Ramona to say anything to her dad. Ramona asks her to decide if she wants peace or not. She then tells that her dad can help her out. She asks her to come back home as Karan and Rishabh will come soon, Karan will save his brother as the kidnapper’s location is traced. Mahira agrees. Preeta informs Sameer that they have come to the wrong room.

Sameer suggests that they should go to the next floor to check. Sherlyn tells Prithvi that Mahira has come to meet her, knowing the truth that she knows who the kidnapper is. She doesn’t want Mahira to know their secret. Prithvi takes Rishabh with him. He asks Rana to shift Rishabh. Onn the other hand Preeta and Shrishti search the room only to find that there is no one. He then thinks to check the washroom. Sherlyn is hiding there after seeing them in the room.

Preeta gets the rope and tells Shrishti that the kidnapper already knew about them and shifted Rishabh. Sameer wonders about the informant. Preeta tells them about Karan’s suspicion of Prithvi. Shrishti shows the lipstick mark on the glass and tells that a girl is also involved. Sameer says maybe Preeta didn’t see the room whereas Preeta thinks Prithvi can’t kidnap Rishabh. Prithvi somehow manages to shift Rishabh. Mahira is hit by a wheelchair.

Prithvi does not want her to see Rishabh’s face and he gets into an argument with Mahira. He fools Mahira by telling a sad story about his blind aunt so that she does not come in his way. Mahira apologizes and accepts that it was her mistake. Mahira hopes that she gets blessings from the lady. Prithvi says that she will get married to Karan. Mahira then asks him how did that lady know about Karan putting Prithvi in a tough spot. He says that everyone knows about her marriage with cricketer Karan Luthra. Here, Shrishti asks Preeta if Karan knew about the identity of a masked man’s face. Preeta denies it.

Mahira meets Sherlyn and Preeta gets alert. Sherlyn is worried that Mahira might increase problems. Rakhi and Kareena try to get some information about Karan. As Preeta goes to check the door, Sherlyn thinks that Mahira should run away in this time. Preeta, Sameer and Shrishti check the door and see the receptionist. Mahira tells the man that Sherlyn called her to meet. Preeta does not see Mahira and Shrishti also gets suspicious about Prithvi.

