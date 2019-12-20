Kundali Bhagya Written Update December 19: Sarla Advises Mahira To Call Off The Wedding

Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic Indian television drama created by Ekta Kapoor. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar as Preeta and Karan Luthra respectively. The show has been airing on television for over two years now and has a huge fan following. It is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and airs on Zee TV. The show has won many major awards including the best actor male and female category. Take a look at the written update of the episode that aired on December 19, 2019.

Kundali Bhagya written update for December 19

Previously, on Kundali Bhagya, Sarla had taken Preeta to shop for her neighbour’s wedding. Kareena along with Mahira and Karan were also at the same mall to shop for their Mehendi ceremony. When Preeta runs into Karan, he shows him the engagement ring and she congratulates him.

Karan holds her hand and gets teary-eyed. On the other hand, Mahira and Sarla run into each other. Sarla introduces herself and advises her to not get married to Karan. Mahira, upon hearing this, arrogantly tells her to keep her advice to herself. They both argue with each other and Sarla calls her too innocent to see the truth.

The scene goes to Karan asking Preeta why had she lied the other night about being jealous of Mahira. Preeta firmly says that she did not lie, nor will she ever be jealous of anyone whom he falls in love with. Karan leaves the scene. Saddened by the situation, Preeta feels like leaving the mall. Her mother hands her some clothes to try on. She goes to the changing room, seeing that, Karan also picks up a dress to show Mahira in her trial room.

Karan was doing all this only to make Preeta jealous. To avoid Mahira, he thinks about waiting in a trial room. Mahira tells Kareena all that Sarla told her. Both of them get angry at Sarla’s audacity to talk to Mahira. Karan, on the other hand, could find only one trial room that was unlocked. He entered that room to hide. Co-incidentally, Preeta was in the same room. Preeta who had been waiting for her mother to come inside thinks that it is Sarla only and starts talking. Preeta, still thinking that it is her mother, requests her to tie the knot of her suit at the back. Upon seeing Preeta like that, Karan becomes emotional and moves closer to her. Preeta saw him in the mirror and is surprised. Will they realise their love for each other or will Kareena and Mahira see them together?

